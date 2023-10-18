Kerala HC emphasises implementation of earlier orders on making Sabarimala pilgrimage smooth for devotees

Kochi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has emphasised the need for implementation of its earlier orders for smooth pilgrimage for devotees during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Considering the matters related to the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage seasons, the court referred to its earlier directives including banning use of decorated vehicles to transport devotees.

The issue was considered by a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Sophy Thomas.

In its previous order, the court had made it clear that no vehicle, not even the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, can sport decorations that are against the safety norms.

It had, however, permitted the KSRTC buses to display advertisements.

The bench, in its latest order, directed that two ambulances, including an off-road ambulance, should be made available at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala.