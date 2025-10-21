Kerala HC expands SIT probe into Sabarimala gold loss, cites 'larger conspiracy'

Kochi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Kerala High Court expanded the scope of the SIT probe into the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, directing investigators to examine a possible wider conspiracy and the role of Travancore Devaswom Board officials.

The order, issued by a Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, came after the Special Investigation Team submitted its first report in a sealed cover on Tuesday during in-camera proceedings held in the absence of lawyers.

The SIT, constituted by the court earlier this month, is probing the alleged pilferage of gold from the gold-clad dwarapalakas (guardian deity idols) and the side frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The court noted that "serious irregularities" had been found in the handling of the dwarapalaka idols and their gold plating.

The judges observed that the court had undertaken the monitoring of the case "not to direct or dictate the mode or manner of investigation, but to ensure that it proceeds in a proper, effective, and lawful course." The objective, they said, was to "sustain and reinforce public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the inquiry." According to the SIT report, two cases—crime nos 3700 and 3701 of 2025—have been registered for offences including criminal breach of trust and forgery under Sections 403, 406, 409, 466 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code.

The first case concerns the alleged irregular entrustment of the gold-clad dwarapalakas and peedam to Bengaluru-based sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty in July 2019.

The second case relates to the retention of 409 grams of gold extracted from the side frames, which Potty reportedly kept with the knowledge of Devaswom officials.

The court noted an email from Potty to the TDB seeking permission to use part of the gold "for the marriage of a girl known to him." The bench said such conduct showed "wilful silence and concealment" on the part of responsible officials.

Calling the chain of events "part of a larger and well-orchestrated scheme," the judges directed the SIT to probe the possible conspiracy behind the 2019 and 2025 transactions.

The order said that despite clear instructions that repair works on temple valuables must be carried out within the sannidhanam (temple premises), officials "chose to disregard" this rule and handed over the sacred items to Potty, who had "dubious antecedents".

The court also cited letters and inspection reports from 2024 and 2025 showing that damage and disappearance of gold plating had been detected earlier, but were not acted upon transparently. Instead, the same sponsor was again entrusted with the work.

"It is a distinct possibility that the TDB officials secretly re-entrusted the idols to Unnikrishnan Potty in 2025 in an apparent attempt to conceal the pilferage of 2019," the bench observed.

The court noted that the Devaswom Commissioner had initially stated on July 30, 2025, that "Smart Creations, Chennai" lacked the technical expertise for the gold-plating work and that it should be done using traditional methods.

However, he reversed his position within a week, and by August 21, 2025, the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner cited directions from the Devaswom Board president to speed up the work as proposed by the sponsor.

The judges added that the Board later, on September 3, 2025, formally handed over the dwarapalakas and thaangu (supporting) Peedams to the sponsor, after Unnikrishnan Potty had earlier suggested using another set of idols kept in the strong room to cut costs.

"The sequence of events unmistakably indicates that the TDB officials consciously attempted to hand over the gold-clad dwarapalakas secretly to Unnikrishnan Potty in 2025 to suppress the earlier gold pilferage. This explains why the permission of the Special Commissioner was not sought, despite a binding order of this Court in SSCR No 13 of 2023," the court said.

The judges further noted that despite earlier concerns about Potty's lack of technical expertise, TDB officials reversed their decision within days and approved the work under pressure "to expedite the gold-plating work as proposed by the sponsor." The High Court reiterated that the investigation would remain under its direct supervision "to ensure fairness, transparency, and expeditious progress." The judges ordered the court registry to register a suo motu writ petition to facilitate continued monitoring.

They also directed the SIT to seize and secure the minutes book of the TDB, along with all relevant registers and documents, and to forward copies to the Registrar General for safe custody.

The next hearing has been posted to November 5, when the officers heading the SIT are to appear before the court in person. Proceedings will continue to be held in camera.

Court sources said the SIT's sealed report detailed the current status of its investigation, which is expected to be completed within six weeks.

Ten people, including Unnikrishnan Potty and several TDB officials, have been named as accused in the two cases.

Potty, who sponsored the gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols and sreekovil door frames in 2019, was earlier arrested following revelations of missing gold from the sacred ornaments.