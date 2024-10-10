Kerala HC expresses displeasure over delay in central aid for Wayanad, seeks update

Kochi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the delay in providing central aid to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district.
The High Court directed the central government to provide details of the assistance given to the Wayanad disaster by next Friday.
The court made this remark while considering the matter on its own initiative.
Meanwhile, Kerala's special representative in Delhi, Prof K V Thomas, held discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging for the swift provision of central aid. The meeting took place at the Union Finance Minister's office.
In a statement, the state government said the Union Minister assured Thomas that she would discuss the matter with the Prime Minister and ensure a speedy decision on providing aid to Wayanad.
During the meeting, Thomas pointed out that, despite several states receiving central assistance after natural disasters, Kerala has yet to receive aid, the statement said.
The Union Minister explained that the delay was due to certain differences in the criteria between the central and Kerala governments, the statement added.