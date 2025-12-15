Kerala HC extends interim protection from arrest to expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil

Kochi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case relating to the alleged rape of a woman and forcing her to abort pregnancy.

A bench of Justice K Babu, which was hearing Mamkootathil's petition challenging the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court denying him anticipatory bail, posted the matter for further hearing on December 18.

The court extended its earlier direction restraining the police from arresting Mamkootathil until the petition is considered again on that date.

Meanwhile, a separate petition filed by the state government challenging the Thiruvananthapuram court's order granting pre-arrest bail to Mamkootathil in another case, relating to the alleged sexual assault of a woman on the false promise of marriage, came up for consideration before a HC bench of Justice Viju Abraham.

The court decided to take up the matter after the Christmas vacation.

Mamkootathil, who had gone into hiding after the police registered the cases, returned after the High Court granted him interim relief recently.

He appeared in Palakkad to cast his vote in the local body elections on December 11. PTI TBA TBA SA