Kerala HC extends protection from arrest for rapper Vedan in rape case

Kochi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended until August 25 an interim order preventing police from arresting rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, who is facing rape charges.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who had earlier granted interim protection from arrest, extended the order while hearing Vedan's anticipatory bail plea.

The complainant, a doctor, has alleged that Vedan entered into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage but later withdrew.

She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

Her counsel told the court that Vedan had faced similar complaints earlier and accused investigators of failing to present key evidence, including WhatsApp messages.

The lawyer also claimed Vedan celebrated his birthday publicly after police issued a lookout notice.

The judge observed that a promise of marriage by itself does not amount to a criminal offence and said Facebook posts cannot automatically be treated as evidence.

The court allowed the complainant time until August 25 to submit additional documents.

Thrikkakara police are investigating the case, and Vedan remains on anticipatory bail protection until the next hearing.