Kerala HC gives nod to TDB to conduct Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Kochi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions challenging the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, clearing the way for the event by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to be held at Pampa on September 20.

A Division Bench comprising Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K V Jayakumar directed the TDB to conduct the event while ensuring the sanctity of Pampa, a site closely associated with the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The court also made it clear that none of the rituals forming part of the Sabarimala tradition should be disturbed.

Observing that several eminent personalities have been invited, the court stated that the movement of devotees should not be hindered due to security arrangements.

The Bench further directed the TDB to maintain a clear and transparent account of all expenses, including contributions received from sponsors.

There should be an audit related to expenditure and the amount received as part of the event. A copy of the audited accounts must be submitted to the court within 45 days of the event, it said.

The court emphasised that the sanctity and cleanliness of the River Pampa must be maintained at all times and that immediate measures should be taken to clear any waste that may accumulate.

It also ordered that plastic bottles, cups, and other non-biodegradable materials be strictly prohibited. Directions were also issued regarding crowd management and parking facilities at Pampa.

Earlier, the TDB and the state government assured the court that the rights of devotees would not be affected and that the event would be conducted in accordance with Sabarimala traditions.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan welcomed the High Court’s decision.

"All accounts, including income and expenditure, will be transparent. There is no question of misusing government funds. Sponsors have come forward to support the event, and details of their contributions will be presented before the public and the court," he said.

He added that the court's observations would be taken into account when organising the programme. "Our intention with this event is to transform Sabarimala into a global pilgrimage centre," the minister added.