Kerala HC grants bail to Boby Chemmanur in sexual harassment case

Kochi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, who has been arrested and is in judicial custody in a sexual harassment case filed against him by a Malayalam actor.

"Allowed," the case status of the plea on the High Court website said.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan while hearing the businessman's bail plea, noted that Chemmanur's passport was already deposited in court and that he would be available to the police during its investigation.

"Will pass a detailed order by 3.30 pm," the judge said.

During the hearing, the court also said it cannot be said that Chemmanur's remarks about the actor did not have "double meaning".

"We cannot say there is no double meaning," the court said.

It also pointed out that certain averments made in the bail plea regarding the actor's professional skills and competence were also "insulting".

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, claiming that almost all of Chemmanur's social media posts carried sexually coloured remarks.

It contended that granting him relief would send a wrong message to society.

The court, on the other hand, said that a message has already gone to the society as the businessman was in judicial custody since January 9.

He was arrested from Wayanad on January 8.

Chemmanur, currently lodged in the District Jail here, approached the High Court after the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II denied him bail on January 9 and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

In his bail plea, he has claimed that the allegations originated from a complaint lodged by the actor who, until recently, had publicly acknowledged and celebrated her two-decade-long acquaintance with him.

It has further mentioned that she had previously inaugurated three jewellery shops belonging to his business group as the chief guest in April 2019 at Perambra, in December 2022 at Attingal, and in August 2024 at Kannur.

The petition has stated that the actress herself publicly disclosed the complaint by posting a letter addressed to Chemmanur on social media, announcing the filing of the complaint and making unwarranted remarks against him.

According to the actor's complaint, upon invitation, she inaugurated the Chemmanur International Jewellery showroom at Alakode, Kannur, on August 7, 2024, where thousands had gathered to witness the event.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chemmanur placed a necklace around the actress's neck and then made unwelcome sexual advances with bad intentions, twirling or rotating her, the complaint has stated.

However, Chemmanur's bail plea has stated that he is completely innocent of all the accusations levelled against him and denies the allegations, calling them false, baseless, and incorrect.

Chemmanur has been charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for making "sexually coloured remarks" as a form of sexual harassment, as well as under Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. PTI HMP HMP ROH