Kerala HC grants interim bail to Malayalam film director Omar Lulu in rape case

Kochi, May 30 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Malayalam film director Omar Lulu in a rape case against him.

The relief was given to the director by Justice A Badharudeen on Lulu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The complainant woman, reportedly a young actor, had sent the complaint to the Kochi City police commissioner, and after the FIR was registered, the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police, as the crime was committed under its jurisdiction.

Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape).