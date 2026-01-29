Kerala HC issues guidelines for prompt, effective reporting of malpractices in temples under TDB

Kochi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued comprehensive guidelines for prompt and effective reporting of lapses, misconduct and malpractices, if any, in temples under the TDB to "nip it in the bud".

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said there should be a mechanism to promptly report to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), any misconduct or malpractice that comes to the attention of its vigilance wing.

"In the absence of such prompt reporting, the Board may not be able to take effective measures to rectify the lapses by initiating proper remedial measures in accordance with law so as to ensure transparency and to avoid corruption and mismanagement in the temples," the bench said.

It directed that lapses, malpractices, and misconduct, if any, brought to the notice of the Vigilance Wing of the TDB which pertains exclusively to the Lord Ayyappa Temple, and those relating to other temples under the control of the Board shall be addressed separately henceforth.

The court also directed that periodic status reports shall be submitted to the TDB on a quarterly basis to ensure "a continuous and diligent commitment to transparency, accountability, and operational efficacy".

The bench said that the vigilance wing shall focus its surveillance and oversight on the Sabarimala shrine during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season and the first five days of the Malayalam month when the temple is open.

On the other days, when the shrine is closed, the vigilance wing shall focus their attention on the other major temples under the TDB, the court said.

"Within seven days of the conclusion of each quarter, the Chief Vigilance Security Officer shall submit a comprehensive periodical status report to the President of the TDB, detailing all relevant observations and findings for that quarter. A copy of each such report shall concurrently be furnished to the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala," the bench added.

The TDB was directed by the court to consider the vigilance reports within one month of receiving the same and if necessary, "initiate corrective or disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations".

"An action-taken report on the vigilance report shall be submitted to the Special Commissioner, without undue delay. The Special Commissioner shall, in turn, forward the action taken report, along with his own report, to the Devaswom Bench of this court in an expeditious manner," the bench said.

It also directed that the quarterly reports should be submitted before the court "no later than the mid-May, mid-August, mid-November, and mid-February" deadlines.

The bench said the procedure laid down for the submission and review of the quarterly reports shall also apply to the other temples under the TDB.

The court also clarified that the directives shall not be construed to restrict or limit the jurisdiction and authority of the Special Commissioner to report any matter which comes to his knowledge, at any time, outside the periodic reporting schedule.

"The Chief Vigilance and Security Officer shall promptly inform the Special Commissioner of any significant matter involving vigilance concerns related to the Sabarimala Temple as soon as such information comes to his notice," it added.

The comprehensive guidelines were issued by the court in a plea initiated by it regarding the periodical status reports of Chief Vigilance Officer. PTI HMP SA