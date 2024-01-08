Kerala HC issues notice to CM on plea against Lok Ayukta order in CMDRF misappropriation case

Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to spell out his stand on a plea challenging the Lok Ayukta order rejecting a complaint alleging misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the tenure of the previous Left government.

Advertisment

A bench comprising Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun, issued notice to the Chief Minister and 18 of his former cabinet colleagues.

On November 13 last year, a three-member bench of Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa-Lok Ayuktas Justices Babu Mathew P Joseph and Harun-Ul-Rashid had dismissed a plea alleging misuse of CMDRF fund.

The complaint by R S Sasikumar alleged that the CM and his council of ministers had "abused their position as public servants and were actuated by personal interest and corrupt motives and also were guilty of corruption, favouritism and nepotism".

Advertisment

The Lok Ayukta, while dismissing the plea, had said that though the decisions under challenge were arbitrary in nature, there was no sufficient material to conclude that they were taken only on account of political considerations.

It had also said that the charges levelled by the complainant were not substantiated.

The complainant had sought disqualification of the Chief Minister and the other ministers for misusing the fund. PTI COR RRT ROH