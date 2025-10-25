Kerala HC judge views film ‘Haal’ amid row over censorship delay

Kochi, Oct 25 (PTI) Kerala High Court judge Justice V G Arun on Saturday watched the movie Haal, starring Shane Nigam, here after its director and producer approached the court over a delay in the censor board's certification.

Muhammed Rafeek, the director of the movie, told PTI that the screening was held at Colour Planet Studio, Padamughal.

He said that apart from Justice Arun, the central government standing counsel, counsel representing the Kerala Catholic Congress, and two priests also attended the screening, which began around 7 pm and concluded before 9.30 pm.

The director and producer had approached the court alleging an inordinate delay by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in issuing the censor certificate.

The film has not yet received certification for public exhibition, as the CBFC has reportedly ordered the removal of several scenes, including those depicting the consumption of beef biryani and dialogues referencing ‘dhwaj pranam’.

Producer Juby Thomas and director Muhammed Rafeek have claimed that the film, which cost nearly Rs 15 crore, was initially planned as an Onam release but its clearance has been held up without explanation.

The Kerala Catholic Congress, an organisation of the laity under the Syro-Malabar Church, later approached the court alleging that the movie contains “objectionable content” that could cause “religious disharmony.” Following this, the court directed the producer to arrange a special screening. PTI TBA TBA ROH