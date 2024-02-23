Kerala HC: Making illegal constructions on encroached govt land will not give rights to encroachers

Kochi, Feb 23 (PTI) Encroaching the government land and making illegal constructions on it will not give any vested right to encroachers the Kerala High Court has said and set aside the allotment of over 5.5 hectares of land to Kallodi St.George Forane Church in Wayanad.

Advertisment

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the government land should be allotted to the downtrodden, and not to the wealthy and mighty people.

The High Court was considering a petition filed by a section of people from the Tribal communities against the government allotting 5.5 hectares of land to Kallodi St.George Forane Church for a meager amount of Rs 100/acre, when hundreds of tribals are waiting to get land for their shelter.

"There is no vested right in any person to claim assignment on the registry of Government land. Encroaching on the government land and making illegal constructions on it will not give any vested right to encroachers. The government land should be allotted to the downtrodden and not to the wealthy and mighty people," the court said in its order dated February 19.

Advertisment

The court took note that the assignment of the land was "unsustainable".

"After encroachment on land, if churches or schools or other buildings are constructed on the Government's land, can the Government assign the land based on public interest," the court asked.

Justice Kunhikrishnan said the encroachers of government land are not entitled to any equity and there is no public interest to assign a property when there is admitted encroachment.

Advertisment

"Simply because some educational institutions and religious institutions or cemetery are constructed after the encroachment, the land cannot be assigned stating public interest," the court said in its order.

Petitioners alleged that the Government had assigned the land at a nominal price to the church overlooking six thousand applications of the landless tribal people for a residential plot.

They submitted before the court that the church had illegally encroached 5.5358 hectares of land in Mananthavady Taluk of Wayanad District from 1962 onwards.

Advertisment

They claimed that the market value of the property in possession of the church was over Rs 3.05 crore as of 2015 and that now it has increased further.

Even though the court set aside the assignment of the land, it gave the church an option that if it was interested, it could purchase the encroached land from the government at the current market price.

The court said if such a transaction takes place, then the amount should be utilised for the welfare of the tribals of Wayanad.

The court also said that if this was not agreeable to the church, then the authorities can start the eviction proceedings within six months PTI COR RRT RRT SDP