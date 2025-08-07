Kerala HC orders interim stay on proceedings in FIR against actor Shwetha Menon

Kochi, Aug 7 (PTI) Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings in connection with the FIR lodged against Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon for allegedly publishing or transmitting obscene scenes of some of her past movies and advertisements.

The interim order was passed by Justice V G Arun on a plea moved by the actor to quash the FIR against her.

The court also issued notice to the state and the complainant on whose complaint a magisterial court had ordered lodging of the FIR.

An FIR under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was lodged against the actor.

Menon, known for films like 'Salt N' Pepper', 'Rathinirvedam' and 'Kalimannu', is in the fray for the president’s post in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

The election to the executive committee is scheduled for August 15.