Kerala HC orders SEC to hear Congress candidate’s appeal to reinstate name in electoral roll

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State Election Commission to consider a young Congress candidate's appeal to have her name reinstated on the voters' list for the upcoming civic polls, stating that "democracy should prevail over technicality and party politics." Vyshna S L (24), Congress candidate from the Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, approached the court after receiving a notice from the State Election Commission stating that her name had been removed from the voters' list.
Although she had already filed an appeal with the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector against the deletion, Vyshna feared her plea might not be considered due to political influence.
Her counsel submitted that Vyshna’s name was included in both the preliminary and final voters' lists.
The objection leading to the deletion was filed by one Dhanesh Kumar, who claimed she was not a resident of the Muttada ward, allegedly without supporting documents.
According to her counsel, Vyshna produced her voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, and passport as proof of residence, and a hearing was held on the objection.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan directed the State Election Commission to examine her grievance and consider the documents she submitted before issuing a fresh order.
"I make it clear that a girl aged 24 years shall not be denied her right to participate in the election for technical reasons. In this type of case, the winner should be democracy and not technicality or party politics," the court observed.
The court directed both Vyshna and Kumar to appear before the State Election Commission on Tuesday. The final order is expected on Wednesday.
Welcoming the High Court order, Vyshna resumed her election campaign. "I have full trust in the law and the court. We expect a favourable decision," she said.
Congress leader K S Sabarinathan, who joined Vyshna’s campaign, said her name was removed from the voters' list without even a basic enquiry.
"There is a strong public uproar against denying her the right to contest the election. Thankfully, due to the court’s intervention, Vyshna has now become known to people across the state," he said. PTI TBA SSK SSK ADB