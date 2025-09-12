Kerala HC orders seizure of records related to gold-plating of idols in front of Sabarimala shrine

Kochi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered immediate seizure of the entire records related to the gold-plating of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols in front of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum, saying there were a lot of "unanswered questions" regarding it.

The direction by a bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar came during hearing of a plea initiated by the court on its own with regard to the removal of the gold-plated copper coverings of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols located on either side of the Sreekovil without prior intimation to the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala.

The bench said that the "entire transaction remains replete with unanswered questions" and directed immediate seizure of the records related to the gold-plating/gold-cladding from the time when it was first done.

"We, therefore, direct the Chief Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) and the Security Officer to seize the entire records concerning the gold-plating/gold-cladding of the Dwarapalakas, the door lintel, the door panel, the Lakshmi Roopam and Kamanam, commencing from the date of the original cladding, whenever it is.

"We are given to understand that the original cladding was done more than a decade back prior to 2019. The Officer shall also ensure that the files relating to the other set of 'Dwarapalaka' kept in the strong room are placed before us," it said.

In order to get further clarity regarding the issue, the court also impleaded as parties the firm which was entrusted with carrying out the electroplating and the sponsor who carried out the same.

The directions came two-days after the court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to bring back from Chennai the gold-plated copper sheets fitted above the Dwarapalaka idols.

It had also strongly criticised the board and observed that it was "inappropriate to remove them without prior approval." Earlier on Tuesday, the board had rejected media reports claiming that the golden Dwarapalaka idols on either side of the sreekovil at Sabarimala temple had been detached and transported to Chennai for repair without prior permission. PTI HMP HMP ROH