Kerala HC paves way for implementation of its order halting construction of CPI(M) offices in Idukki

Kochi: A day after the Kerala High Court ordered halting the construction of CPI(M) party offices in three areas of Idukki district, it again took up the matter on Wednesday amidst reports of ongoing building work there and said its order was made available to the District Collector for implementation.

Advertisment

The matter was taken up by a special bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas post noon when it observed that its order was not implemented as a copy of the same had not been received by the District Collector.

During the brief hearing today, the counsel on behalf of the petitioners alleged that there was willful disobedience of the court order by some individuals who carried out construction work throughout the night.

However, the bench was of the view that the District Collector could not have taken any action without the order in hand.

Advertisment

"We understand the District Collector cannot act without the order in hand. We direct the registry to provide a copy of the order to the District Collector," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the court had ordered halting of the construction of CPI(M) party offices in Udumbanchola, Bison valley and Santhanpara areas of Idukki.

It had directed the District Collector to halt the constructions and seek police protection for the same if necessary.

Advertisment

The District Police Chief was directed to provide the necessary protection.

The district authorities were also directed by the bench to not issue number and occupancy certificates to even the completed buildings in those areas.

The court's directions came on a plea seeking a moratorium on all land deals in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu taluks in Idukki district.

The plea has also sought stopping of all constructions sanctioned at Chinnakkanal, Pallivasal, Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu taluks in Idukki district until an inquiry was held into the genuineness of the title deeds.