Kerala HC permits collection of toll at Paliyekkara plaza, but not enhanced rates

Kochi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday revoked the interim suspension on toll collection on the Edappally-Mannuthy stretch of national highway 544.

A division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Harisankar V Menon had on August 6 suspended collection of user fees on the NH 544 at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur.

The bench, while revoking the suspension, said that the recently increased toll amount should not be collected from commuters.

The order came on a batch of writ petitions challenging the charge of user fees from the public when currently the stretch of highway was suffering from heavy traffic congestion due to construction of underpasses, flyovers, drainage work, etc. and improper maintenance of the service road. The detailed order is not yet available.

The High Court's order was termed as "disappointing" by those protesting against the collection of tolls on that stretch of NH 544 and the petitioners who said that even the Supreme Court had held that user fees can be charged only if travel on the road was comfortable for the people.

They said that they will examine the feasibility of appealing against the HC order in the Supreme Court.