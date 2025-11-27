Kerala HC permits TDB to increase price of 'aravana vazhipadu' offered at Sabarimala

Kochi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday permitted the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to increase the rates of 'aravana vazhipadu' (offering) available at various resting spots enroute to the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said it would be "just and proper" to enhance the price of aravana vazhipadu from the existing Rs 65 to Rs 85 at Achankovil, Aryankavu, Kulathupuzha, Erumely, Pandalam Valiyakoikkal and Nilakkal under the TDB.

The court's order came on a plea moved by the Board seeking revision of the aravana vazhipadu rates.

The aravana vazhipadu or prasadam is a traditional sweet dish, made with rice and jaggery, offered to Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala temple.

The TDB had told the court that the rates of the prasadam were last revised in 2021 and subsequently, there has been a substantial hike in the raw materials required for making it.

It had contended that in these circumstances, it was necessary to increase the price of the aravana from Rs 65 to Rs 85 for 250 grams.

The state government had contended that providing prasadam in a temple cannot be treated on par with business activity of making profits.

It had said that a balance must be struck between the capacity of the devotees to pay for the prasadam and also the probable loss that was likely to be caused if the rate was not increased.

The Department of Economics and Statistics had submitted a report showing the rates of the raw materials required for the making of aravana prasadam during the first three months of 2021 and the price of raw materials during the year 2025.

The court after perusing the report had noted that the price of raw materials has increased substantially since 2021.

The Ombudsman after considering the facts and circumstances opined that the existing rate of Rs 65 can be enhanced to Rs 80.

However, the TDB contended that selling the prasadam at the rate suggested by the Ombudsman would cause a huge loss to the Board in view of the increase in price of raw materials and the cost of the aravana seaming machines.

After considering the submissions, the court said, "... we deem it just and proper to enhance the price of aravana prasadam from Rs 65 to Rs 85 at Achankovil, Aryankavu, Kulathupuzha, Erumely, Pandalam Valiyakoikkal and Nilakkal under the Travancore Devaswom Board." PTI HMP KH