Kerala HC protects BJP leader P C George from arrest till Feb 17

Kochi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday protected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P C George from arrest in connection with an alleged hate speech case.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan gave George the protection till February 17, the next date of hearing of the BJP leader's anticipatory bail plea.

"The petitioner (George) shall not be arrested till the next posting date. Post on February 17, 2025," the High Court said.

The BJP leader moved the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him by the Erattupetta police based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

George, a former MLA, was accused of hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He was booked under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion..) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 120(o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act. PTI HMP HMP KH