Kerala HC quashes POCSO, forgery case against Asianet journalists

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed a case booked under the POCSO Act against six journalists of Malayalam news channel Asianet for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor victim of sexual assault, in a programme on the ill effects of drug abuse two years ago.

The prosecution had alleged that the channel's reporters conspired to defame the state government's image by telecasting the programme -- 'Narcotics is a dirty business'.

It had also alleged that they disclosed the identity of a sexual assault victim who was a minor by using her voice in the programme, used the minor daughter of one of the accused journalists to impersonate the victim and doctored the video of the news report and therefore, committed various offences under the IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice A Badharudeen rejected the impersonation contention and said journalists changed the face to protect the identity of the surviver.

The court also said that on viewing the video of the programme, it could not be held that the channel had any intention of disclosing the identity of the victim or that it revealed the same and therefore, an offence under the POCSO Act was not made out.

It also said that using victim's voice for the programme would not constitute the offence of forgery under the IPC as the intention was not to cause damage or injury to the public or to any person.

"It (The programme) was intended to alert the public regarding increase in drug abuse among youngsters in Kerala," the court said.

Justice Badharudeen, further said, that on viewing the programme, he was of the opinion that it was "a beneficial video" which was intended to "alert the public regarding availability of drugs even in the near vicinity of police stations and Excise offices".

"Any endeavour to arrest the durg menace and to save the youngsters from its trauma must be encouraged. Be it so, the channel deserves appreciation," the court said.

While appreciating the channel's efforts, the court said there were some media which would report anything that can help them increase their TRP.

"In this endeavour, mere allegations are also being published, telecast and circulated without having further investigation or enquiry with regard to the truth of the allegations and even without getting the words of the aggrieved or the person who is affected by the news or whose image is being tarnished by the said news which may be false," it said.

By doing so, such channels or media are backing the wrong intentions of the persons who made the allegations to tarnish someone's image, it said further.

The court said that moral and elementary principles of journalism and the legal principle of natural justice require that versions of both sides are published so that readers and viewers can independently evaluate what is the situation.

"Therefore, it is high time for the channels and media to be more vigilant while giving news items in any form," the court added.