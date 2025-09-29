Kerala HC raps TDB for lapses in handling Sabarimala valuables

Kochi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday found the lapses in handling valuables at the Sabarimala temple as “serious” and suggested a comprehensive inspection of the strong room led by a retired district judge.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar ordered the inquiry after the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance Officer filed a report on Monday regarding the reduced weight of the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the hill shrine.

The gold-clad copper plates of the idols, when removed in 2019 for fresh gold plating, weighed 42.8 kilograms.

However, when they were produced before the company entrusted to carry out the gold-plating, their weight was 38.258 kg, The bench, which hears Devaswom-related cases, had earlier ordered a probe into the matter.

The court noted that temple records were not being properly maintained and instructed that serious lapses on the part of officials be investigated.

The court suggested a thorough audit and orally observed that all valuables, including the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments), must be inventoried as part of a strong room inspection led by a retired district judge.

It further directed that repairs to the sanctum doors be carried out under the supervision of the temple’s Executive Officer.

The Vigilance Officer also informed the court that the gold-coated peedam (pedestal) of the Dwarapalakas, earlier reported missing, had been recovered from the house of sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty’s relative.

On this, the court clarified that the inquiry should not be limited to Potty but should also cover wider lapses in management and accountability.

The court additionally permitted the TDB to reinstall the gold-clad plates, which had been brought back from Chennai after repair works.

The case will be considered again at the end of October.