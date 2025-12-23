Kerala HC records over six per cent rise in case disposals in 2025

Kochi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has recorded a significant increase in case disposals in 2025 with officials reporting a rise of over six per cent compared to the previous year.

High Court sources said that while 1,02,963 cases were disposed of in 2024, the number rose to 1,09,239 in 2025, reflecting an increase of over six per cent.

"This improvement reflects the sustained efforts of the bench and the bar in streamlining procedures and enhancing overall productivity," sources said.

Among individual judges, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan topped the list with the disposal of 15,026 cases in 2025.

He was followed by Justice C S Dias with 8,713 cases, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas with 7,627 cases, and Justice C P Mohammed Nias D with 5,936 cases.

"These figures highlight the individual contributions that have collectively strengthened the court’s performance and fostered a culture of accountability and diligence," sources said.

However, sources noted that the high pendency of cases continues to be a matter of concern despite the improved disposal rate.

On the civil side, as many as 2,07,081 cases remain pending, of which 1,47,963 have been pending for more than a year.

The criminal side shows a similar trend, with 50,785 cases awaiting adjudication, including 34,835 cases that have crossed the one-year mark, they said.

"Such delays can have serious implications, including prolonged detention of accused persons and delayed closure for victims seeking justice," sources said.

Legal analysts said the figures point to broader systemic challenges such as understaffing, procedural complexities, and a rise in new filings, including e-filings, that continue to outpace disposals.

According to them, while the Kerala High Court’s rising disposal rate is encouraging, sustained reforms to ensure speedy and effective justice are essential.

"The court’s continued commitment, combined with systemic improvements, holds promise for a more accessible and equitable justice delivery system," they said. PTI COR TBA TBA KH