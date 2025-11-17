Kerala HC refers ED plea in Sabarimala gold case to Chief Justice

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday referred to the chief justice a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking documents related to the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Justice C S Dias, who heard the matter, noted that the ED’s plea is intrinsically connected to SSCR No: 23 of 2025—the case in which a Division Bench had ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

"Therefore, the registry is directed to place this matter before the Honourable Chief Justice to decide whether it can be tagged and heard along with SSCR No: 23 and the connected case," the court said.

The ED approached the High Court, stating that it is examining whether a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is warranted in the Sabarimala gold theft incident.

However, when the agency sought the FIR and other documents from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ranni, its request was dismissed because the case is being investigated directly under the supervision of the High Court Division Bench.

Meanwhile, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Administrative Officer S Sreekumar approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to the missing gold from the cladding plates of the 'Dwarapalaka' idol. He is the sixth accused in the case.

In his plea, Sreekumar submitted that he took charge as Sabarimala Devaswom Administrative Officer on July 4, 2019, and that the gold-clad plates had been removed for replating before his tenure.

He said he had no role in the incident except signing documents and mahazars on the instructions of his superiors.

Justice K Babu heard the bail plea on Monday and directed the Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the state government.

The petition will be taken up again on December 1.