Kerala HC refuses to defer SIR, asks state to approach Supreme Court

Kochi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the state’s forthcoming local body elections.

Justice V G Arun rejected the state government’s petition for a stay, noting that similar legal challenges from other states are already pending before the Supreme Court.

Upholding judicial discipline, the court directed the state to approach the apex court instead.

It also stated that the petitioner may return to the High Court, depending on the outcome of the cases pending before the Supreme Court.

The state government had argued that the State Election Commission had scheduled local body elections for December 9 and 11, which coincided with the SIR process.

The government pointed out that conducting the elections would require around 1.76 lakh personnel, in addition to 68,000 security staff.

Simultaneously carrying out the SIR would require another 25,668 personnel, placing a severe burden on the administration and disrupting regular operations.

The Election Commission of India, however, informed the court that 55 per cent of the enumeration work under the SIR had already been completed, and the entire process would be concluded by December 4.

It added that the remaining steps involved obtaining signatures from electors on pre-filled enumeration forms, and any intervention by the High Court at this stage could disrupt the ongoing process.