Kerala HC rejects Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's plea to suspend conviction in attempted murder case

Kochi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea moved by Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal to suspend his conviction in an attempted murder case.

The Court's order was confirmed by a senior central government lawyer associated with the case.

The High Court had in January this year suspended Faizal's conviction and sentence against which the Lakshadweep administration had moved the Supreme Court.

The apex court on August 22, termed the High Court decision as "erroneous" and set aside the verdict suspending the conviction of the NCP lawmaker.

The top court had temporarily protected the status of Faizal as an MP for three weeks, saying the benefit of the high court's impugned order, staying the suspension, will remain in operation during the period keeping in mind that there should not be any vacuum with regard to representation of the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament.

It had remanded the matter back to the high court and asked it to decide afresh the lawmaker's application seeking a stay of his conviction within this period. PTI HMP HMP ROH