Kerala HC rejects plea challenging election of Vazhoor Soman in 2021 Assembly polls

Kochi, May 31 (PTI) The High Court here on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the election of LDF candidate Vazhoor Soman in the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls from the Peermedu constituency in Idukki district.

Justice Mary Joseph dismissed the election petition moved by UDF candidate Syriac Thomas, who lost to Soman in the Assembly polls.

"Petition is dismissed. Parties shall bear their own costs," the court said.

The detailed order is not yet available on the court's website.

Thomas had alleged in his plea that the LDF candidate had suppressed material facts and furnished false answers in his affidavit filed in support of his nomination paper.

The petitioner had sought that Soman's election be declared as void and set aside.

After the verdict, Thomas told reporters that he would make an appeal against the order in the Supreme Court.