Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI inquiry into ADM Naveen Babu's death

Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.

Justice Kauser Edappagath rejected the plea filed by Babu's widow seeking to transfer the probe into her husband's alleged suicide to the CBI.

The court also ordered the DIG (Kannur) to oversee the ongoing SIT investigation.

Babu had allegedly died by suicide following the corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President Divya at his farewell function.

Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14 last year, the CPI(M) leader had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden nod.

P P Divya was arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Babu's widow, Manjusha, had moved the High Court, claiming that the investigation was not proceeding in the right direction.

She had alleged that the accused Divya possessed significant political influence, raising concerns that the investigation might be sabotaged.

She had also claimed that "no meaningful progress has been made by the current investigating agency".

Her petition had also claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case "has shown no positive efforts in gathering evidence on these crucial aspects".

Meanwhile, Manjusha said she would file an appeal against the High Court's order.

"This is not the final order, and we will go to any extent," she told reporters.

Manjusha added that her decision to approach the High Court for a CBI probe stemmed from a lack of trust in the ongoing SIT investigation. PTI ARM ARM ROH