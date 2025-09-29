Kerala HC ropes in ex-judge to examine Sabarimala valuables amid record-keeping lapses

Kochi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday recommended a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice KT Sankaran in the wake of reduced weight of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar made the recommendation after the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance Officer filed a report regarding the discrepancy in the weight of the gold-plated copper plates of the Dwarapalakas at the hill shrine.

The court recently found that plates weighed 42.8 kg when removed in 2019 for fresh gold plating. However, when they were handed over to the company entrusted with the plating, the weight was recorded as 38.258 kg.

The court noted that a mahazar dated September 11, 2019, revealed that the weight of the Dwarapalakas and the peedams was not recorded at the time of refixing. “This failure, whether negligent or deliberate, is unacceptable and evidences serious systemic flaws and administrative lapses,” the court observed.

According to the Vigilance Officer, details of gold ornaments, silver, precious stones, antiques and other valuables offered to the deity are entered in the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) Register, which records descriptions, dates of presentation, receipt numbers, and quality assessed by the Devaswom smith.

“However, no registers exist for the Dwajasthambham, Dwarapalaka idols, or Peedams. There are no registers detailing the quantity of gold used for cladding. Immediate action is required to compile a comprehensive, digitised inventory of all valuables at Sannidhanam and to ascertain their current value,” the court said.

Despite a detailed search, Vigilance officials have not located the second set of Dwarapalakas kept in the strong room.

The court observed that a full inventory of all valuables — gold, silver, precious stones, and antiquities — was essential.

“We therefore deem it appropriate to appoint Justice KT Sankaran, former Judge of this Court, with a request that the learned Judge engage a highly reputed and trustworthy jewel appraiser of proven expertise to conduct a thorough appraisal of all items in the strong room as well as those recorded in the Thiruvabharanam Register and the items which have been gold-cladded,” the bench said.

The court stated that Justice Sankaran may seek further assistance as needed, and such requests shall be presented to it by the Special Commissioner.

It ordered the TDB to provide all facilities and space required.

The objective, it noted, is to secure an accurate, digitised record of the deity’s property to protect against misuse or pilferage. “This evaluation is solely for internal safeguarding and not for public dissemination. Upon completion of the appraisal, the learned Judge shall submit a report to this Court and shall ensure that strict confidentiality is maintained, making it clear to the appraisers that the results are to remain confidential,” it said.

The court also directed the Vigilance Officer to examine lapses by Devaswom officials who casually entrusted these priceless items without maintaining requisite registers and other irregularities.

The investigation, it stressed, should be conducted in strict confidence to ensure integrity.

The Vigilance Officer further informed the court that the gold-coated peedam (pedestal) of the Dwarapalakas, earlier reported missing, had been recovered from the house of sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty’s relative.

“This sensational discovery highlights the secretive and irregular manner in which valuable temple property has been handled. We are shocked by these developments and by the absence of proper documentation during the entrustment of the peedams to Potty,” the court said.

According to the bench, Devaswom officials are equally, if not more, culpable for placing such priceless items in the custody of a person with questionable antecedents who has deliberately suppressed material facts.

It directed the Vigilance Officer to continue the investigation with renewed vigour and to expose all malpractices at Sannidhanam.

The court also ordered repairs to the sanctum doors under the supervision of the temple’s Executive Officer and permitted the TDB to reinstall the gold-clad plates that were recently returned from Chennai after repair works.

The matter will be considered again at the end of October.