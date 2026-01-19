Kerala HC says chemical analysis report reinforces fears of replacement of gold-plates at Sabarimala

Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that its apprehensions that gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka and door frames of the Sreekovil at the Sabarimala temple were replaced stood reinforced following chemical analysis report.

The observation was made by a division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar after perusing the investigation progress report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing two cases related to the alleged loss of gold from the Ayyappa temple.

As directed earlier by the court, the SIT on Monday submitted a status report detailing the progress of the investigation.

The report said 11 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the two cases relating to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), while the involvement of three more persons is under active scrutiny.

The court also examined the analysis report of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre(VSSC), which had carried out chemical examination of samples collected from various gold-clad plates.

“We have carefully perused the analysis report submitted by the investigation agency. The central focus of the investigation at this stage is to ascertain the precise quantum of gold originally cladded in the year 1998, the quantity of gold used for subsequent plating during the year 2019, and whether the original gold-cladded plates were removed and substituted with freshly plated components,” the court observed.

Noting that the VSSC report was highly technical in nature, the court said detailed statements would have to be recorded from scientists and technical experts of the centre.

However, it said the chemical analysis summary report had reinforced the apprehension earlier expressed by the court.

“The absence of nickel and acrylic polymer layers in the original gold-clad plates, the presence of nickel, the absence of mercury and the presence of acrylic polymer layers in the subsequently plated copper plates, together with the comparative thickness of gold and nickel layers, clearly indicate a systematic and methodical process by which the alleged offence appears to be executed,” the court said.

It further observed that the analysis reports not only disclosed the manner and modus operandi of the alleged tampering and substitution, but also provided critical evidentiary pointers for correlating past transactions with subsequent activities.

“The analysis report, therefore, assumes central importance in the investigation as it sheds light on multiple technical and material aspects and furnishes a scientific basis for evaluating the transactions carried out during the years 2024 and 2025, identifying the chain of decision-making, fixing individual responsibility and criminal liability, and examining the existence of any organised or concerted action amounting to criminal conspiracy,” the bench said.

Taking note of the sensitive nature of the probe and the possibility of further arrests and recoveries, the court said it would refrain from disclosing additional particulars at this stage.

The bench directed the SIT to expeditiously record statements of scientific experts, analysts and technical personnel of VSSC and to correlate the analytical findings with the physical and documentary evidence already seized.

The court also referred to the replacement of the new flag post (Kodimaram) in 2017 and noted that the Vajivahanam affixed to the old Kodimaram contained substantial gold on its outer surface, which was allegedly handed over to the Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru, who has been arrested in the case.

The bench said materials placed before it disclosed suspicious and disturbing circumstances surrounding the transactions, warranting a deeper, more comprehensive and exhaustive investigation in the light of the scientific findings and other consequential revelations.

“The investigation has, in effect, opened a hornet’s nest, bringing to light serious irregularities which had hitherto remained concealed and exposing several disturbing aspects that call for comprehensive and methodical scrutiny,” the court observed.

The court directed that the replating of gold-clad plates carried out during 2024-2025 and related transactions should be thoroughly investigated.

It also directed the SIT to visit the Sabarimala temple on Tuesday to measure the surface area of two doors presently kept in the storeroom for the purpose of calculating the quantum of gold cladded on the door frames.

“As the temple remains closed, permission is hereby granted to the SIT to collect samples from the gold-clad plates of the doors and to carry out necessary measurements and assessment for quantifying the gold content,” the court said.

The bench further permitted the SIT to record detailed statements of VSSC scientists and technical teams to determine the extent of gold allegedly misappropriated, allowed the inclusion of two more officers in the SIT, and posted the case to February 9, directing that a comprehensive status report be filed by then. PTI TBA TBA ADB