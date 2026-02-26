Kerala HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against Velappally Natesan's selection for Padma Bhushan

Kochi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre on a public interest litigation opposing the Padma Bhushan being conferred on SNDP Yogam general secretary Velappally Natesan.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M also issued notice to Natesan, the Kerala government and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seeking their stand on the plea by the Sree Narayana Dharma Prabodhana Samrakshna Samithi.

The central government was represented by advocate Jaishankar V Nair.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 12.

Natesan, a prominent Ezhava leader and general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, was selected for the country's third-highest civilian award last month. PTI HMP ROH