Kerala HC seeks Customs’ stand on Dulquer Salmaan’s plea to release seized vehicle

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a response from the Customs Preventive Department on a plea by actor Dulquer Salmaan seeking the release of his vehicle seized by the agency as part of its operation to identify and confiscate luxury cars smuggled into India from Bhutan.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued notice to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and directed its counsel to come with instructions on September 30, the next date of hearing.

In his plea, Dulquer stated that his vehicle—a 2004 Land Rover Defender, which was seized by customs—was shipped by the International Committee of the Red Cross to the ICRC Regional Delegation in New Delhi.

The vehicle was cleared by a bill of entry for home consumption filed by the consignee—the ICRC Regional Delegation, his plea said.

In his petition, the actor said that he was under the bona fide belief that the vehicle had valid ownership and registration with the Motor Vehicle Authority, and there was nothing to make him suspect the validity of the vehicle.

The plea also stated that the vehicle was purchased from Aarpee Promotors Pvt Ltd, which in turn had bought it from one Habeeb Mohammed, in whose name it was registered.

He also claimed that the customs officials refused to examine the vehicle’s documents handed over to them and carried out the seizure in a "hasty and arbitrary fashion." The actor said that the proceedings following the seizure are likely to take a long time, during which the vehicle will remain unused and exposed to the elements, rendering it useless.

"If the vehicle is handed over to me, it will be maintained in good motorable condition," he said. He has therefore sought the quashing of the seizure memo and the release of the vehicle to him.

Customs officials carried out raids at around 30 locations across Kerala on Tuesday, including the homes of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal, seizing 36 high-end luxury cars illegally brought from Bhutan with forged documents.

The raids, part of 'Operation Numkhor', revealed that some of these vehicles were also used to smuggle gold and drugs. The initial probe uncovered tax evasion, money laundering, and "possible links to terrorist funding".

Customs Commissioner Tiju said the case posed a serious threat to the country's national and economic security, as such networks could be used to smuggle any contraband.