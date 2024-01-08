Kerala HC seeks DGP's response after video of police officer abusing lawyer goes viral

Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the state police chief after a video of a police officer abusing a lawyer went viral on social media.

Advertisment

The incident was brought to the notice of the court by a lawyer, after which it observed that the conduct of the police officer was not merely an affront to the directions of the court but also against the circular issued by the state police chief.

Justice Devan Ramachandran posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days and asked the DGP, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, to appear before the court online for an interaction to take stock of the future cause of action.

The viral video is that of an officer of Alathur police station in which he is seen allegedly using "abusive vocatives" against a lawyer, who approached them with a court order in connection with a case.

Advertisment

The high court observed that it had earlier directed the DGP to ensure necessary steps to maintain the integrity of the policing system, including by reminding officers that they have "an unexpendable obligation" to treat citizens – whatever be their status – with dignity and civility.

"However, though the judgment of this court is stated to be wholly complied with, instances as afore submitted still appear to be happening; and that is why this matter has been kept pending, for obtaining reports from the police chief from time to time," Justice Ramachandran said.

The court said it was rather distressing that the imperative requirement of the police officers -- to act in a civilised manner to citizens -- is required to be stated and restated every now and then.

Advertisment

"The state police chief must keep in mind that it is not sufficient that circulars are issued, but that they are implemented in its letter and spirit, through appropriate measures," the court said.

It added that if the aforementioned incident is true, then it really shows that even circulars of the state police chief are disregarded by officers under him.

"This is unacceptable," the court said. PTI CORR RRT RRT ANE