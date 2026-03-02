Kerala HC seeks roadmap from state to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Aralam, Wayanad

Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a report outlining the steps to establish a robust defence mechanism to deal with human-wild animal conflict in Aralam in Kannur district and in Wayanad.

A Division Bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian K on Monday heard from the State Chief Secretary, the Secretary of the SC/ST Department, the Chief Wildlife Warden and other state officials through video conference regarding the recurring human-wildlife conflict that has claimed several lives.

“We direct the Chief Secretary to coordinate with all other departments and submit before us a roadmap containing the steps that would be taken by the government for putting in place a robust defence mechanism for dealing with human-wild animal conflict such as elephant walls, hanging solar fences etc, both around the Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission (TRDM) area in Aralam and various conflict areas in Wayanad district,” the court ordered.

The bench said the Chief Secretary must bear in mind the urgency of the situation and clearly specify the measures to be taken and the time frame within which they would be implemented.

The court directed that the report be submitted before March 12 so that it can be considered on the next posting date, March 13.

It also asked the chief secretary to include in the report details regarding the supply of drinking water to residents in the TRDM area in Aralam through tanker lorries on a regular basis until water connections under the Jalanidhi scheme become functional. PTI TBA TBA ADB