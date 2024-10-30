Kerala HC seeks Suresh Gopi's response on plea challenging his election

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought a response of Union Minister Suresh Gopi on a plea challenging his election from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in June this year.

Advertisment

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued notice to Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, and sought his response to the plea by November 22.

The election petition has been moved by Thrissur native Binoy A S, a leader of the All India Youth Federation, his lawyer Santhosh Peter said.

In the plea, Binoy has alleged that Gopi engaged in "corrupt practices", including misuse of religious symbols, during his LS poll campaign.

Advertisment

Gopi, also an actor, had scripted a historic win for the BJP by ending its over-seven-decades-long political drought in Kerala.

He had won the Thrissur LS seat with a massive lead of over 74,686 votes.

While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, LDF's V S Sunilkumar came second with 3,37,652 votes and Congress leader K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes. PTI HMP HMP ROH