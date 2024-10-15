Kerala HC sentences seven IUML workers to life imprisonment for murder of DYFI activist

Kochi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sentenced seven Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers to life imprisonment in the 2015 murder case of a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist in Kozhikode district.

On October 4, the High Court had set aside the order of the Kozhikode additional sessions court after an appeal was filed by the state and the father of the deceased DYFI activist, C K Shibin.

The division bench that heard the case convicted the IUML activists and directed the police to arrest and produce them all before the court on October 15 for a hearing on sentencing.

The division bench comprising Justices P B Suresh Kumar and C Pratheep Kumar, also imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 each on the convicts.

Out of the fine amount collected, a sum of Rs 5,00,000 shall be paid to the father of the deceased Shibin, and the balance shall be paid equally to the individuals who suffered injuries during the incident, the order said.

The additional sessions court had, in 2016, acquitted all 17 accused in the murder of Shibin of Nadapuram in Kozhikode.

According to the prosecution, Shibin(19) was killed by an armed gang allegedly affiliated with the IUML at Vellur near Thooneri on January 22, 2015. PTI COR TGB TGB ROH