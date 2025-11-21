Kerala HC sets aside inquiry order against ADGP Ajith Kumar, cites procedural flaw

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday set aside the order of the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Special Court directing an inquiry against Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in a disproportionate assets case, citing procedural flaws.

However, the bench of Justice A Badharudeen dismissed Kumar’s plea to quash the complaint against him.

The court also expunged all observations made by the Vigilance Court in its order against Kerala Chief Minister directing probe against Kumar.

The court pointed out that to initiate proceedings against Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, sanction from the state government is necessary.

It noted that the complaint against the ADGP can proceed further only after obtaining sanction under Section 19(1) of the PC Act, 2018, at the instance of the complainant.

The complainant is free to apply before the competent authority for sanction and produce it before the Special Court.

The respondents in the case are Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj, who is a lawyer, and former Nilambur MLA P V Anwar.

Kumar had approached the High Court challenging the lower court’s decision to reject the preliminary inquiry report of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) that had exonerated him and ordering further probe. PTI TBA TBA KH