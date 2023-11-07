Kerala HC stays ban on bursting of crackers at odd hours in religious places

Kochi: The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday partially modified its earlier order banning bursting of crackers in religious places at odd times and said it can be allowed based on the earlier Supreme Court directions.

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice said District Collectors can give permission based on the situation.

The High Court also stayed the order to conduct raids at religious places and seize the "illegally stored crackers".

The High Court court was considering the appeal filed by various stakeholders including the state government in the matter.

Justice Amit Rawal had on November 3 banned the use of crackers in religious places at odd hours and said there are no commandments in any of the holy books that mandate the bursting of crackers to please God.

The state government today informed the court that there was already a ban on bursting crackers from 10 PM to 6 AM. The government also informed that there are some relaxations when it comes to festivals.

The court said that permission can be granted by the district collectors after analysing the situation.

The state government soon after the HC order banning the crackers at odd times had said that it will appeal against the same.