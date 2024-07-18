Kerala HC stays constitution of search committee for appointment of VC for KUFOS

Kochi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the constitution of a search committee by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to appoint a vice chancellor for the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A, stayed the constitution of the panel while considering a petition filed by the state government.

The court has stayed all the procedures in connection with the search committee for one month.

In June, Khan had issued a notification intimating the constitution of search committees for the selection of vice chancellors for six universities in the state and said he was discharging his duty, but there was wilful omission on part of the university authorities despite reminders from his office.

Khan had, in his capacity as chancellor of the universities in the state, issued notifications for selecting Vice Chancellors for Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Malayalam University.

The government had moved the court against his action in connection with the KUFOS.

According to separate notifications for the six universities, the governor took the decision using his power as chancellor conferred by provisions of the University Act, and in compliance with the judgement of the Kerala High Court dated December 8, 2022.