Kerala HC stays further proceedings in DA complaint against ADGP Ajith Kumar

Kochi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings by a special vigilance court in a disproportionate assets (DA) complaint against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

Justice A Badharudeen issued the interim order on a plea by Ajith Kumar challenging the special court's August 14 decision.

The High Court stayed the proceedings in the complaint against the police officer till September 12. The detailed order of the High Court is not yet available.

The special court had rejected the clean chit given to Ajith Kumar by the vigilance bureau in connection with a complaint accusing him of amassing disproportionate assets.

The court had said that a prima facie case was made out to proceed further with the matter. It had decided to go ahead with examination of the complainant and any witnesses in the matter. The High Court will hear Ajith Kumar's plea next on September 12.