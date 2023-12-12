Kerala HC stays Governor's nomination to Kerala varsity's senate

Kochi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the nomination of four students, to the senate of the University of Kerala, by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, an appointment he made in the capacity as the Chancellor of the universities in the state.

Advertisment

Justice T R Ravi stayed the nomination of four students to the University senate on two separate petitions filed by some students of the varsity.

According to the university norms, the Chancellor shall nominate four students having outstanding abilities (one each in Humanities, Science, Sports and Fine Arts) to the Senate of the University.

"There will be an interim stay of operation of Ext. P9 (Chancellor's nomination) in so far as the nomination to the senate of the second respondent (Kerala University) in the vacancies of students having outstanding abilities in fine arts and sports are concerned for a period of two weeks," the order said.

Advertisment

The nomination by Khan has become a major controversy in the state with SFI, the students wing of the CPI(M) protesting against him saying he was pushing ABVP and Sangh Parivar affiliated people into the universities.

The court has also issued notice to the nominees of the Governor.

"It is submitted that even though the petitioners were the only two students who were found to be eligible for nomination under the Fine Arts and Sports categories, for reasons best known to the 1st respondent (Chancellor), the 4th and 5th respondents (nominees of the chancellor) who were not included in list are found nominated in the place of the petitioners," one of the petitions said. PTI COR RRT RRT SS