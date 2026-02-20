Kerala HC stops Christmas bumper lottery first prize disbursement over winning ticket ownership

Kochi, Feb 20 (PTI) The High Court here on Friday put on hold the disbursement of the Rs 20 crore first prize of the Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery 2025 until further orders, following a dispute over the ownership of the winning ticket.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the Directorate of State Lotteries not to release the prize amount, responding to a plea filed by K K Sajimon, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam district, who claimed ownership of the winning ticket.

The court issued notices to the Kerala government, the Directorate of State Lotteries, the Piravom police station, and DTDC courier seeking their response to Sajimon’s plea, and listed the matter for further hearing on February 27.

It also directed the Directorate of State Lotteries to submit, in a sealed cover, a photocopy of both sides of the winning ticket and the details of the person who has claimed the first prize.

Sajimon stated in his plea that the ticket was misplaced at a courier office and, when he tried to retrieve it, it could not be found. PTI HMP SSK