Kerala HC summons Chief Secy, DGP for contempt in Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute

Kochi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday issued summons to state authorities, including the Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief, for noncompliance with a previous directive to take possession of six churches involved in a dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions.

The High Court ordered the state's top officials to appear before it for the framing of charges for contempt of court in the case.

While considering the case, Justice V G Arun directed 15 respondents, including the Chief Secretary, State Police Chief, IG Central Zone, Ernakulam Range, Ernakulam District Collector, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief, Muvattupuzha RDO, and others, to personally appear before the court at 10.15 am on 8 November.

"As charges have to be framed, respondents shall personally be present before this court for framing of charges on November 8 at 10.15 am," the order said.

The court issued the order in a case in which the High Court had directed the state government to take possession of six churches, currently under the control of the Jacobite faction. However, the government has not implemented the order, citing law and order issues.

The petition was filed by Fr George Patalattu, Vicar appointed by the Diocesan Metropolitan, St Mary's Orthodox Church (Odakkali Palli).

The root of the case is the 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court, which held that 1,100 parishes and their churches under the Malankara Church should be controlled by the Orthodox faction, in accordance with the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines.

Jacobite church followers have been accused of preventing access to the Orthodox faction, despite orders from both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

State authorities informed the court that a large group of Jacobite parishioners were blocking entry to the churches.

The state government stated that it had made genuine efforts to implement the court's orders but had to withdraw due to significant agitation from Jacobites. PTI ARM TGB TGB KH