Kerala HC takes note of suspected irregularities in 'Padi Pooja' bookings at Sabarimala

Kochi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has taken serious note of suspected irregularities in connection with the 'Padi Pooja' at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and directed the Chief Vigilance Officer there to take custody of all records related to the ritual.

A bench of justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (Superintendent of Police) to produce the records before the court in a sealed cover "to ensure their integrity and to facilitate proper judicial scrutiny".

The court issued the direction after a vigilance enquiry found instances of unauthorised transfer, for higher consideration, of some 'Padi Pooja' bookings that were made by furnishing false or fictitious addresses.

The 'Padi Pooja' is the pooja of the 18 holy steps ‘pathinettampadi’, held on select days after the floral bathing of the idol called ‘pushpabhiskeham’.

The pooja is conducted in the evenings and is performed by the thantri (chief priest), in the presence of the Melsanthi (priest).

The hour-long ritual by decorating the 18 holy steps with flowers and silk cloths after lighting traditional lamps on each step concludes by performing ‘aarathi’ by the thantri.

Five such poojas are conducted every month, and participation in the ritual carries immense religious value for devotees, the court observed.

"It is stated by the Executive Officer that bookings for Padi Pooja have already been made up to the year 2045.

"The very fact that bookings extend nearly two decades into the future underscores both the demand for the ritual and the need for a transparent and strictly regulated system," it said.

Terming the vigilance findings of fake bookings and their unauthorised transfer for money as "disturbing", the bench said, "If true, such conduct is abhorrent and is to be deprecated." The court was told by the Amicus Curiae in the case that when the vigilance officer insisted on proper identity verification, two individuals who had made bookings failed to appear to solemnise the Padi Pooja.

"This circumstance lends credence to the apprehension that the booking system may have been misused," the bench observed.

It said that the issue raised was not merely administrative in nature but concerned the sanctity of temple rituals and the credibility of the booking process.

"In that view of the matter, we direct the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (Superintendent of Police) to forthwith take possession and secure custody of all registers and connected records relating to Padi Pooja bookings, including the manner in which bookings up to the year 2045 have been effected.

"The said records shall be produced before this court in a sealed cover to ensure their integrity and to facilitate proper judicial scrutiny," the bench directed and listed the matter for further hearing on March 4.