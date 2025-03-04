Kerala HC to constitute special bench to deal with plea against ragging

Kochi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed that a special bench be constituted for hearing a plea moved by the state's legal services authority KeLSA seeking effective implementation of anti-ragging laws and the establishment of a mechanism to monitor instances of ragging.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu which placed the matter on the administrative side of the High Court for constituting a special bench.

KeLSA in its plea has said that ragging was "a deeply entrenched social menace that continues to plague educational institutions, causing severe psychological, emotional, and even physical harm to students".

It has claimed that despite the existence of laws, regulations, and judicial directives aimed at eradicating ragging, such incidents are occurring which highlights the presence of "significant gaps in enforcement and accountability".

It has further said that the prevalence of ragging not only undermines the safety and security of students but also reflects systemic failures in the implementation of preventive measures.

"Addressing this issue requires a well-structured legal and monitoring framework that ensures strict adherence to anti-ragging laws while providing victims with immediate support and redressal mechanisms," KeLSA has said in its petition.

It has claimed that it has consistently endeavoured to create awareness and sensitisation among students, educational institutions, and the general public about the consequences of ragging.

"However, despite these sustained efforts, recent incidents have demonstrated the limited effectiveness of awareness campaigns in curbing ragging, thereby necessitating stronger enforcement mechanisms," it has said.

KeLSA in its plea has referred to the ragging incidents in a government nursing college in Kottayam district, another government college at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram district and a private institute in Kozhikode district in February.

Besides that, the petition also refers to the recent assault of a class 10 student outside a tuition centre in Kozhikode and his subsequent death due to the injuries.

The legal services authority has claimed that such instances have occurred due to ineffective implementation of existing anti-ragging laws and that it can only be addressed "through a robust, structured monitoring system at both the state and district levels'.

KeLSA has proposed the establishment of a State-Level and District-Level Monitoring Committee comprising representatives from the government, legal service institutions, and civil society, including teachers and parents.

"These committees would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of anti-ragging guidelines, regulations, and judicial decisions while ensuring strict compliance by educational institutions.

"Furthermore, a directive from this court mandating educational institutions and relevant government departments to submit regular progress reports to the State-Level Monitoring Committee would introduce an accountability framework essential for the effective implementation of anti-ragging laws," it has said in its plea.

KeLSA has also proposed institutional mechanisms like grievance redressal cells in all educational institutions as part of the comprehensive approach to combating ragging.

It has also suggested that the government take proactive steps to initiate public awareness campaigns on anti-ragging guidelines and legal frameworks and said that educating students, staff, and the community about their rights and responsibilities "will contribute to a culture of zero tolerance towards ragging".