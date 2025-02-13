Kerala HC upholds life term for man who killed KSEB employee over power dues

Kochi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has upheld the life imprisonment sentence awarded by a trial court to a differently-abled man for stabbing a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employee to death in Kollam in 2008.

The attack was triggered by the disconnection of electricity to his residence due to non-payment of power bills.

A bench of Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian upheld the trial court's decision on Wednesday and dismissed the convict’s appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The court of sessions found that the prosecution had established, beyond reasonable doubt, the guilt of the appellant.

He was convicted for offences punishable under Sections 302 (murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

The High Court ruled that this finding was in order.

"The appeal in these circumstances, is devoid of merit and is accordingly dismissed," the bench stated.

According to the prosecution, the accused Yohannan stabbed Kuriakose a KSEB lineman on April 26 2008 following an altercation between his mother and KSEB officials who had arrived to disconnect the electricity supply to his home in the Kollam district due to unpaid bills.

The lineman later succumbed to his injuries on May 7 2008, at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the prosecution said.