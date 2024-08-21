Kerala health department issues mpox alert amid global reports of viral infection

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday sounded an alert in the state following reports of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) outbreaks in several countries.

The state has gone into high vigilance mode, with surveillance teams in place at all airports to screen passengers arriving from affected nations, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

According to state Health Minister Veena George, anyone arriving from countries where mpox has been reported must undergo screening at airports.

If symptoms are detected, they will be isolated and treated according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government in 2022.

"All government and private hospitals must strictly follow the SOP if anyone with mpox symptoms arrives," George said in a statement here.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

The health department has assured that necessary precautions are in place to prevent the spread of the disease in the state. The public has been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious symptoms to the health department immediately.

With the mpox threat looming large, Kerala is taking no chances, and the health department is working overtime to ensure that the state remains safe, the statement said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra had chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for mpox treatment amid enhanced surveillance for prompt detection of the infection.