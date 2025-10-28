Kerala health dept, ICMR-NIE launch field study on amoebic meningoencephalitis spread

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) The Kerala health department joined hands with the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, to conduct a field-level study to identify the causes behind the increasing cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state.

A rare and often fatal brain infection, amoebic encephalitis (amoebic meningoencephalitis) has claimed several lives in Kerala in recent months. The disease is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the field study has commenced in Kozhikode and will also cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Malappuram districts.

Earlier, in August 2024, the health department had organised a technical workshop involving experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Pollution Control Board to plan further research.

The ongoing field study is a continuation of that initiative, it said.

Health Minister Veena George said Kerala has been implementing strong measures for the treatment and prevention of amoebic encephalitis. "Effective interventions have been put in place to ensure early diagnosis and specialised treatment," she said.

Globally, the disease has a 99 per cent fatality rate, but Kerala's interventions have reduced the death rate to 24 per cent in the state, the minister said.

The health department had earlier directed that amoebic encephalitis tests be conducted for all suspected encephalitis cases, she said.

A national-level workshop was also organised to develop a dedicated protocol for diagnosing and managing the disease—the first of its kind in India.

"These initiatives have helped in early detection and successful treatment of many patients," the statement said.

It further noted that Kerala's laboratories can now identify five species of pathogenic amoebae, while most laboratories in the country can detect only three.

State-level Rapid Response Team (RRT) meetings, chaired by the health minister, continue to review and strengthen preventive measures.

Meetings chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have also been held to intensify disease control efforts, it said.

To curb water-borne infections, the state government launched the 'Jalamanu Jeevan' (Water is Life) campaign, jointly organised by the health, local self-government, and general education departments, Haritha Keralam mission, and the water resources department.

The health department has also issued special guidelines for the treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis caused by free-living amoebae found in contaminated water. PTI LGK SSK