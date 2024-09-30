Kerala health dept to test for amoebic brain fever in patients with meningitis symptoms

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) The Kerala government announced on Monday that it will conduct tests to diagnose amoebic brain fever in individuals suspected of having symptoms of meningitis, in response to the rising number of confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state.

The decision was taken by the meeting of the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) chaired by Health Minister Veena George.

As per an official release, George has instructed that tests be conducted to diagnose amoebic brain fever (amoebic meningoencephalitis) in individuals suspected of having meningitis.

This decision comes in light of the increasing number of confirmed cases of amoebic brain fever in the state, it said.

Noting that globally, 60 to 70 per cent of brain fever cases often go undiagnosed, the health department stated that even with an increase in the number of cases, effective treatment can save many lives.

"Accordingly, the minister has directed that the availability of medications, including Miltefosine for the treatment of amoebic brain fever, be ensured," it said.

The health department noted that Kerala has demonstrated that early detection of amoebic brain fever can lead to successful treatment and recovery.

Recently, 10 patients undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College were discharged as healthy.

"This success was made possible by accurate diagnosis from the outset and the timely provision of effective treatment, including medications such as Miltefosine. The disease has a global mortality rate of 97 per cent; however, Kerala has managed to reduce its mortality rate to 26 per cent," it added. PTI TGB TGB ROH