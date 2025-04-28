Kerala Health dept urges caution against cholera

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 28 (PTI) The Kerala Health Department on Monday issued a warning regarding cholera cases in the district following the death of a man due to the waterborne disease.

Health Minister Veena George urged caution against the disease and advised avoiding the intake of contaminated food or water.

"Cholera can be transmitted through contaminated water and food. Special vigilance should be exercised as it is summer season," she said in a statement.

The health minister came up with the warning after the recent death of a 63-year-old man at a hospital in the capital district.

George said the department has taken stringent measures after the death was confirmed due to the disease. Neither his relatives nor any of the staff of the hospital where the patient was treated had any symptoms of cholera so far, the minister said, adding that they have all been given preventive medicines.

Diarrhoea, vomiting, muscle pain, and dehydration are the main symptoms of the disease, and people should seek immediate treatment if anyone experiences the same, the minister added. PTI LGK KH