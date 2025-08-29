Kerala health minister assures strict action against those who left 'guide wire' inside patient

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible for leaving a 'guide wire' inside a female patient after a surgery at the General Hospital here back in 2023.

The minister said that an order had already been issued to constitute an expert committee to examine the matter and give its recommendations.

She said that the panel will, now, also take into account the complaint of the patient.

"Based on the recommendations of the panel, strict action will be taken against those responsible," George told reporters here.

The minister said that the incident happened in March 2023 and the issue was discovered only a few months ago.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against the doctor who carried out the surgery and allegedly left the 'guide wire' inside the patient.

The case was registered based on the patient's complaint, who recorded her statement at the Cantonment police station here.

According to the woman's complaint, after the surgery she faced various health problems and in April when she went for a thyroid scan, the guide wire was discovered inside her.